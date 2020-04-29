Donald Trump To Do Fox News Virtual City Hall – Up News Info

President Donald Trump will do a virtual town hall with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on Sunday.

The two hour event, America Together: Returning to work, It will take place at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump held a Fox News town hall last month at the White House, with Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner as moderators, and the event also featured Vice President Mike Pence and members of the coronavirus task force. Baier and MacCallum also moderated a city hall with Trump on March 5 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, which was the most-watched electoral city hall on cable news.

The town hall will take place from 7 p.m. ET at 9 p.m. ET, and Trump will answer questions that can be sent to Fox News social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with the possibility of appearing on the national broadcast.

Trump is doing the town hall even though he has criticized part of the network's coverage. Over the weekend, he tweeted that the network "just doesn't understand what's going on! They are being fed with Democratic talk points, and playing them without hesitation or investigation."

Complained that the network "keep connecting to try to be politically correct. "

"The people who are watching @Fox News, in record numbers (thank you, President Trump), they are angry. They want an alternative now. Me too! "He wrote.