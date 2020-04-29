Does baseball's break help or hurt the future of Nolan Arenado & # 39; s Rockies?

Denver Post sports journalist Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag.

Ask a question related to Rockies or MLB for Rockies Mailbag.

Let's say, for example, Major League Baseball returns sometime in July. How do you think they will handle the business deadline? Or let's say, for example, MLB is not returning at all this year. Do you think Nolan Arenado will continue in purple next season?

– Curtis, Denver

Curtis, all exchanges are frozen right now and that will continue to be the case until baseball returns and the players report to their teams. Of course, there is a chance that baseball will not return at all.

If, as you suppose, the season would start in July, MLB and MLB Players Union would have to negotiate a new exchange deadline. At this time, however, there is no way to target when that might be.

If, for example, the World Series were to run until November, there would also be looming questions about the free agency schedule, the draft of Rule 5, and maybe even the 2021 spring training. There's so much up in the air right now. .

As for Arenado, all I know is that he will be credited for a full season of service time for 2020, which means he will be one step closer to a possible exclusion after the 2021 season. Given the odd times when we are, it is difficult to speculate on the future of Arenado with the Rockies. My best guess is that the 2021 season will start in the Purple Rockies.

Baseball this season in Arizona sounds like a nightmare to players. What would be the problem with hosting a shortened TV-only season from the teams' ballparks? Yes, that adds the risk of traveling, but don't all teams rent their own planes anyway?

– Jeff Karpinski, Elizabeth

Jeff, that's a good question.

Yes, major league teams, including the Rockies, rent their own planes, but there's a lot more involved in the logistics of hosting a game. We are not just talking about players, managers, coaches and staff from a major league team. We are also talking about referees, television teams and everyone else behind the scenes. MLB doesn't want all of those people to fly alone and then mingle at multiple stadiums.

Then of course there is a chance to test all of those people on a regular basis for COVID-19.

MLB believes that all of that would be better handled in some locations.

The idea of ​​playing under the blazing Arizona sun is a real problem, so many games would be played in domed stadiums (like Chase Field in Phoenix) with the possibility of multiple games being played on the same day.

As I pointed out in my story in Tuesday's Post, there are currently three models reported for a shortened 2020 season:

• The "Arizona plan,quot; would house all 30 teams in the Phoenix area, where players and staff would stay in hotels, face strict quarantine, and travel alone to stadiums to play.

• The "Cactus League and Grapefruit League,quot; plan, in which the 15 teams that conduct spring training in Arizona would form a league, with the 15 teams that conduct spring training in Florida forming the other league.

• The "Tri-State,quot; plan, with leagues in Florida, Arizona and Texas. According to a Up News Info Sports report, 10 teams would be stationed in each state. The clubs would play in the major and minor league baseball arenas, as well as in some spring training facilities. In this scenario, the Rockies would be included in the Texas League.

With all players alone for practice now, does any group benefit the most (hitters, pitchers, fielders)? Do some have a hitting machine, or some kind of cage for hitting or throwing? Centerfield or glory days? Thank you.

– Robert Emmerling, Parker

I think it depends more on the individual than on the position. For example, Arenado has his own baseball "warehouse,quot; in Southern California that allows Arenado, along with his brother, Jonah, and his cousin, Josh Fuentes, to hit from the cage and perform extensive field exercises.

Pitchers Kyle Freeland and Scott Oberg have portable mounds in their homes, allowing them to work on their own "bullpens."

The point is, all players have their own routines right now.

As for your second question, you know I'm a huge Bruce Springsteen fan, but "Glory Days,quot; is not one of my favorite songs. I think John Fogerty's "Centerfield,quot; is a better baseball song.

Patrick, I wanted to see what's going on with Rockies season ticket holders like me. I want to know if any money will be refunded for unplayed games. Thank you.

– Julie, Denver

Julie, that situation continues to change, but there is movement. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced that it is allowing teams to offer refunds to fans for games that are currently not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Until Tuesday's announcement, major league games were considered postponed, rather than canceled, allowing teams to retain revenue generated from ticket sales. Now, with no chance for a full 162-game season, MLB will allow refunds.

It should be noted that MLB does not require teams to issue refunds, and each team will establish its own policy. Teams can announce their new policies starting Wednesday. We will check in with the Rockies.

There are reports that teams will offer credits for the 2021 season as an option.

Patrick, the breakdown of the three general managers the Rockies have had was a depressing read. It shows me that the team agrees to being a below-average ball club in most years. We love our baseball here in Denver and we want a constant winner. Do you think we'll ever see that here in the city?

– Bill, Aurora

Bill, as I pointed out in my Sunday story, playing baseball a mile above sea level presents challenges like no other in the majors. That is not an excuse, it is a reality.

That said, Rockies fans deserve a better product on the field. At some point, I think a GM will find the right decent pitch formula and a dynamic offense that will make Coors Field a house of horrors for opposing teams.

I can see that a team is good for four or five years in a row, but since the Rockies are a mid-market team (financially) and that free-agent pitchers hate coming to Colorado, I don't think the Rockies will win him seven titles. straight division games like the Dodgers have.

Starting May 1, MLB teams can start firing or cutting salaries for coaches, minor and major league coaches, as well as their scouts. What have the Rockies decided to do in this department? I hope they take care of the MiLB teams on your system.

– Troy, Longmont

Troy, the situation is constantly changing, but the Rockies are one of 18 major league teams that have informed employees of baseball operations that they will receive paychecks through May. After that, we'll see.

As for the future of minor league teams, that's hard to predict. However, it appears that the coronavirus pandemic will hit minors hard and eliminate equipment and jobs.

Here is part of a "Baseball America,quot; ​​story that was released last week:

"When Major League Baseball proposed to the Minor League Baseball last year its plan to reduce the minor leagues from 160 teams to 120 affiliated teams in negotiations for a new Professional Baseball Agreement, many MiLB teams received this proposal as unthinkable. The world has changed dramatically in the past six months, especially now that the coronavirus pandemic has stopped sports. When MLB and MiLB negotiators meet in a conference call on Wednesday, multiple sources with knowledge of the negotiations say MiLB will indicate that it accepts 120 affiliated teams in a new PBA. Such a concession by MiLB could be a clear step towards a deal. MiLB has now agreed to find ways to settle on almost all MLB public lawsuits. Now the open question is whether MLB will be willing to accept the concession as the basis for a possible agreement. "

