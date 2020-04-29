Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw's charity raises $ 85,000 for coronavirus relief – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A charity founded by Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife announced Wednesday that more than $ 85,000 has been raised in two weeks to benefit organizations in Los Angeles and Dallas that help people affected by the pandemic of coronavirus.

The funds raised will be divided equally between the Dream Center in Los Angeles, which serves 13,000 meals per day during the pandemic, and Behind Every Door in Dallas, which provides boxes of essential foods for families in need.

Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, matched the contributions dollar for dollar.

"This campaign has been an incredible surprise," the couple said in a written statement. "We really wanted to find a way to address the immediate needs of a couple of our beneficiaries who are serving families because of COVID-19. It has been incredible to see the great amount of support from so many people. ”

Five of the campaign donors will participate in a Zoom call with the Kershaws next week. Donors who contributed more than $ 5,000 will also receive Zoom calls from the couple to thank them for their contributions.

The organization has raised more than $ 12 million for vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, the Dominican Republic, and Zaire.

