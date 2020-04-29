Home Entertainment Disney Star Orlando Brown threatens to murder GF on IG Live !!...

Disney Star Orlando Brown threatens to murder GF on IG Live !! (Disturbing video)

Disney Star Orlando Brown needs help, and his new girlfriend does too. Yesterday, the Disney star threatened to murder his girlfriend on Instagram Live, as reported by MTO News.

And given Orlando's mental health issues, fans of the former Disney star are concerned that he may eventually harm the young woman.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

Orlando broadcast live an argument he was having with his girlfriend, who, according to the actor, is pregnant.

