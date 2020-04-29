Disney Star Orlando Brown threatens to murder GF on IG Live !! (Disturbing video)

Disney Star Orlando Brown needs help, and his new girlfriend does too. Yesterday, the Disney star threatened to murder his girlfriend on Instagram Live, as reported by MTO News.

And given Orlando's mental health issues, fans of the former Disney star are concerned that he may eventually harm the young woman.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

Orlando broadcast live an argument he was having with his girlfriend, who, according to the actor, is pregnant.

That & # 39; s star So Raven is rambling in the video, about a small argument the couple had earlier in the day. He rages as his girlfriend sits quietly next to him.

And after a few minutes, Orlando gets so angry that he makes murder threats.

The actor can be heard saying to his girlfriend, "Stop playing, before I cut your damn neck."

Later he barks at her, "B * tch shut up, before the shit hits you."

Three of Orlando's fans contacted MTO News and alleged that they reported the actor to the police. It is unclear what action, if any, was taken by the police.

