Disney Family Singalong Sequel Comes Mother's Day on ABC

Disney wants to give you a reason to sing to the mothers in your life. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will hit ABC on Sunday, May 10. Once again, Ryan Seacrest host the special again.

Approximately 13 million people tuned in to the first special that aired on Thursday, April 16. Famous guests and artists will be announced at a later date. Participants in the first special included Ariana Grande, Zac Efron, Beyoncé, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Amber riley, Kristin Chenoweth, John Stamos, Donny Osmond, Tori Kelly and Vanessa Hudgens. Once again, the animated Mickey Mouse on-screen guide will once again guide viewers home along with the lyrics.