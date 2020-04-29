Disney Family Singalong Sequel Comes Mother's Day on ABC

Disney wants to give you a reason to sing to the mothers in your life. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will hit ABC on Sunday, May 10. Once again, Ryan Seacrest host the special again.
Approximately 13 million people tuned in to the first special that aired on Thursday, April 16. Famous guests and artists will be announced at a later date. Participants in the first special included Ariana Grande, Zac Efron, Beyoncé, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Amber riley, Kristin Chenoweth, John Stamos, Donny Osmond, Tori Kelly and Vanessa Hudgens. Once again, the animated Mickey Mouse on-screen guide will once again guide viewers home along with the lyrics.
Volume II will air before a completely new remote version of American idol on Sunday May 10 and then it will be available to stream on Disney + several days later.
the Disney Family Singalong: Volume II It will again raise awareness of Feeding America and its network of resources for people across the country who may be facing hunger for the first time due to the coronavirus.
"The Disney Family Singalong It was a beautiful event that brought millions of households across the country together, filled our hearts with joy and song, and also provided much-needed food to fill the stomachs of our hungry neighbors. " Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. "An incredible contributor for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has awarded grants to network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of nearly 100 million meals to children and families. We can't thank Disney enough for its long-lasting support. "
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at ABC
