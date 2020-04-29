Discovery CEO David Zaslav made $ 46 million in 2018 – Up News Info

Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav saw his total compensation drop last year to $ 46 million from $ 129 million in 2018, when a large option grant related to his contract renewal made him the most highly-appointed CEO. paid of the nation.

His package last year included a base salary of $ 3 million; share awards of $ 13.4 million; option grants of $ 6.9 million and $ 21.8 million in non-equity incentive compensation (such as a cash bonus tied to performance metrics), the company said in its annual proxy statement filed with the SEC. The previous year's package included option awards of $ 102 million.

The company said it based the pay package on solid financial performance in 2019 when Discovery outperformed its peer group and "exceeded pre-established performance targets" set by the board's compensation committee.

The proxy lists the five highest-paid executives. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels' compensation increased from $ 6.6 million to $ 7.4 million; that of chief development, distribution and legal officer Bruce Campbell fell to $ 9.2 million from $ 12.3 million; Jean-Briac Perrette, CEO of Discovery International, saw a salary increase from $ 8.5 million to $ 14.5 million; and Peter Faricy, CEO of Global Direct To Consumer, earned $ 7.3 million, compared to $ 4.8 million.