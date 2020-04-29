Discover the sex of the baby of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik they are waiting for a girl!
According to TMZ and ET, who cite sources in their reports, the supermodel and former Only one direction The stars are expecting a daughter. This baby update comes shortly after it became known that Hadid is pregnant with her and Malik's first child.
"At the end of the day, the couple didn't care what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the source said. ET.
It is important to note that at this time the couple has not yet officially confirmed the news of the baby.
Over the weekend, Hadid and Malik celebrated the supermodel's 25th birthday, along with Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid.
Many online guessed that Gigi sneakily combined her birthday celebrations with a gender reveal party. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the supermodel's huge "25,quot; balloons had a blue and pink string on each number.
"The blue and pink strings. It was also a gender reveal party." a twitter user pointed out. "I also think it's a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings."
The intermittent couple met over the holidays in late 2019 and confirmed their marital status in early 2020.
"Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
"She has always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is currently in a very good place."
During the summer of 2019, Hadid spent time with Bachelorette party star Tyler Cameron. However, the duo left him on their brief romance in October 2019.
On Wednesday, after reports of Hadid's pregnancy, Cameron closed claims that he is the father of Hadid's son. While on Instagram Live, Cameron addressed the speculation.
"They are wrong in the comments," said Cameron. "You are all terrible."
Like Cameron, Gigi's father was asked about the news of her pregnancy. Speaking to AL Jadeed TV, Mohamed Hadid she kept her lips closed and said she normally doesn't like "talking about family matters in public."
"Let me digest it and talk to her first because I'm not sure if it's real or not," he shared, speaking of his daughter's possible pregnancy (via We weekly) "If it is, I will be very happy as long as the baby is healthy and healthy."
He added: "That is all that matters to me (I will be). I will be very proud of her if she has one. For now, I am not sure, so I cannot give an answer."
Earlier this year, Gigi spoke about her dreams of starting a family.
"I think as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling," she said. I.D magazine for its spring edition. "I love the creative side of fashion, it is very rewarding. The people I work with make me very happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I dedicate myself to cooking full time! "
