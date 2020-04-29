Discover the sex of the baby of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik they are waiting for a girl!

According to TMZ and ET, who cite sources in their reports, the supermodel and former Only one direction The stars are expecting a daughter. This baby update comes shortly after it became known that Hadid is pregnant with her and Malik's first child.

"At the end of the day, the couple didn't care what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the source said. ET.

It is important to note that at this time the couple has not yet officially confirmed the news of the baby.

Over the weekend, Hadid and Malik celebrated the supermodel's 25th birthday, along with Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid.

Many online guessed that Gigi sneakily combined her birthday celebrations with a gender reveal party. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the supermodel's huge "25,quot; balloons had a blue and pink string on each number.

"The blue and pink strings. It was also a gender reveal party." a twitter user pointed out. "I also think it's a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings."