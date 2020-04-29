Digital News Brand Axios Repays $ 4.8M COVID-19 Loan Due To "Politically Polarized" Climate – Up News Info

Axios, the digital news brand whose backers include WndrCo and Jeffrey Katzenberg's Greycroft Partners, is paying back a $ 4.8 million loan it got as part of the troubled Paycheck Protection Program.

In a blog post, founder Jim VandeHei said the decision was made to return the funds because "the program has become much more politically polarized since its inception." He said the company is exploring other avenues to shore up its business. "Over the past week, a new alternative source has emerged, which gave us the confidence to return PPP funds," he said.

APP funding has been mobilized as a way to help small businesses survive COVID-19 and pay workers, but more than two dozen companies have had to repay funds after being criticized for displacing the most deserving recipients. . Several companies and organizations, including Shake Shack and Los Angeles Lakers, have chosen to repay Paycheck Protection Program loans after suffering a backlash. With tens of millions of unemployed Americans and small businesses in crisis during the pandemic, the idea of ​​large corporations entering funds through banking relationships has sparked outrage. A small handful of entertainment companies, including 42West, Dolphin Entertainment, Cinedigm, and Emmis Communications, reported receiving loans.

At the time the company asked for help a month ago, it "felt like the right thing to do" to protect its 190 employees, a count under the PPP limit of 500, VandeHei wrote. "If we knew what we know now, we would have gutted it and hoped for the best."

Like other media companies, Axios has suffered in recent weeks from the abrupt drop in advertising and the lack of live events and conferences. Other applicants for PPP funds include the editors of the Seattle Times and Tampa Bay Times newspapers

VandeHei, co-founder of Politico, launched Axios four years ago. He gained increased attention in the entertainment world in 2018 when he established a deal for branded documentary series on HBO. That agreement was renewed in 2019.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it was "outrageous" that the Lakers had taken money, saying that a million loan recipients are companies with 10 or fewer employees. A "full review" of loans of more than $ 2 million is now planned, Mnuchin said, with criminal charges potentially facing any offender.