Diddy's son defends him amid Joe Biden's backlash, Naomi Campbell praises him

Instagram

The hip-hop mogul has been in heat since he told black Americans not to vote for the politician just because he is the only remaining Democratic candidate.

Up News Info –

Sean "P Diddy"Combs has faced backlash after urging blacks to keep their votes for Joe Biden. His son Justin Combs has come to his defense and has responded to criticism, particularly from his father's right-hand man, Kenny Burns. .

Justin was not happy with the fact that Kenny chose to go public with his answer rather than take it in private. "You got all of our OG numbers, you could have contacted privately and had a conversation! I still can," she wrote on Instagram. "As black kings we should handle situations like this better than just posting on IG. What does this solve?"

Naomi Campbell He became aware of his comment and praised Justin, responding to his comment by saying, "Here, to that family, the label."

<br />

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The controversy started after Diddy had a video chat with Naomi. During the conversation, the rapper told black Americans not to automatically vote for Biden just because he is the only remaining Democratic candidate for the presidential election. "Because nothing has changed in the United States for black America," the 50-year-old rapper reasoned. "And I will retain the vote as a hostage if I had to." He continued: "He is the one who will take care of our community. Whoever wants to make a deal. It is a business right now."

Among the people who criticized him was his right hand, Kenny, but his comment was apparently deleted by Diddy. He also claimed that Diddy has blocked him. "You erase My True Comment and keep the VOTE FOR TRUMP comments on Your Page. Then you Block me … hahaha," he said. "Come on Champion! This IS NOT Leadership! Where were you during the primaries? What happened to #VoteOrDie?" TRUMP THAT STARTS OUTSIDE IS THE ONLY OPTION! PERIOD ".