Diddy Under Fire for urging blacks to keep their votes for Joe Biden

The hip-hop magnate receives strong criticism, including from his right-hand man Kenny Burns, after he tells African-Americans not to automatically vote for Democratic candidate Biden.

Sean "P DiddyCombs has been taking the heat after his recent video chat with Naomi Campbell. The hip-hop magnate, who has been vocal about the Rock the Vote and Vote or Die movements for years, received a backlash after urging blacks not to cast their votes for free.

With Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren out of the race, it's obvious that Joe Biden will face off against Donald trump in the next presidential elections. But the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment told black Americans not to automatically vote for the Democratic candidate, saying it must be won.

"The black vote will not be free," Diddy said in the video, which he posted on his Instagram page Tuesday, April 28. "We are going to have to see some promises. We are going to have to understand what kind of deal we are getting. What are we getting in exchange for our vote?"

Diddy said black Americans should not automatically vote for Biden just because of his party affiliation or because they are afraid of Trump. "In order for us to vote for Biden, we cannot take ourselves for granted as we always do because we are supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump," he told his fans.

"Because nothing has changed in the United States for black America," the 50-year-old rapper continued. "And I will retain the vote as a hostage if I had to." He continued: "He is the one who will take care of our community. Whoever wants to make a deal. It is a business right now."

Diddy's remarks quickly caught people's attention, and he was criticized by many for potentially diving into the voice of black Americans. Even Kenny burns, his right-hand man and Senior Vice President of Brand Development for Combs Enterprises, criticized him, writing under his post, "Puff this statement is VERY irresponsible at this point. THE ONLY CHOICE IS TO LEAVE THE OFFICE. Come on! Champ! !!! Encouraging people to wait is NOT AN OPTION. #VoteOrDie ".

But Diddy apparently didn't take Kenny's advice well. The radio and television presenter then shared a screenshot of his comment on his own page and claimed that Diddy deleted his comment and blocked it from his account.

"WOW @Diddy," wrote Kenny surprised in the caption. "You delete My True Comment and keep the VOTE FOR TRUMP comments on Your Page. Then you Block me … hahaha". He added: "And you're really going to wait until there are 2 candidates to say that your participation is & # 39; Our vote & # 39; … Come on, champion! This is NOT leadership! Where were you during the primaries? What happened to #VoteOrDie ??? TRUMP BEING PUT OF OFCECE IS THE ONLY OPTION !!! PERIOD ".