Detroit Flight Demonstration to Honor Coronavirus Workers – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels. USA They will fly over Detroit on Wednesday to honor first responders, health workers and essential workers.

The demonstration is a collaboration with the Air Force Thunderbirds.

They will fly over the cities most affected by the coronavirus until mid-May.

