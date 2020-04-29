Details on how Irrfan Khan's last rites were performed

The country woke up to the sad news that actor Irrfan Khan passed away this morning. In an official statement released just a few minutes ago, it was stated that the last rites were performed in the presence of Irrfan's family and close friends.

The statement read: "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon, shortly after the news of his death was announced. His family, close relatives and friends were in attendance. They all paid their last respects and They mourned the loss of his passing. We pray for his peace and we hope he is in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong in this loss as well. "

Strict security was maintained throughout the ceremony and he ensured that everyone was not allowed in, people taking turns witnessing the actor's latest rites.

Rest in peace, Irrfan. Miss you …