Denver sheriff's deputy fired after lying about missing department AR-15 rifle, never found

A Denver sheriff's deputy was fired last week for lying to investigators about what happened to a department-owned semi-automatic AR-15 rifle that has been missing for nearly two years.

Brandon Hudson, who had been a deputy to the department since 2011, was fired last week for telling internal affairs investigators different stories about what happened to the rifle, which was last assigned to him, according to a disciplinary letter from the Department of Denver Public Safety.

Hudson first said he converted the rifle to the training academy, but couldn't remember who gave it to him. He later said that he left the rifle in an empty room at the academy because there was no one there to receive the weapon.

"By departing from the truth or intentionally omitting information about the return of the weapon, Deputy Hudson did not fulfill his responsibility as deputy sheriff, violated public confidence, and acted contrary to the Department's guiding principles," he added. Public Safety Director Mary Dulacki wrote in the April 21 letter. "His deceptive conduct demonstrates a lack of integrity, ethics, and character that makes him unable to fill the position of deputy sheriff."

The absence of the weapon was revealed during a 2018 inventory of the sheriff's department armories. Department officials contacted Hudson because he was the last known person to receive the rifle.

During a series of interviews, Hudson said he turned the gun into someone at the training academy after completing a task more than a year before the rifle was discovered to be missing, according to the letter. But no record confirmed that the rifle was received at the academy, and no staff member recalled receiving a Hudson rifle.

"Asked who in training received the gun, Deputy Hudson said he could not remember and stirred, raising his voice, using profanity, asking why the gun was discovered to be missing and saying that this happened for a year. does, "says the letter, describing an internal interview.

Hudson later said that he did not turn the weapon into a person, but instead left it leaning against a wall in an academy room.

"Deputy Hudson was asked if leaving the rifle in the office was the safest option and replied," Absolutely, "" the letter says.

Public security officials disagreed with that decision-making.

"Assuming that Deputy Hudson's latest version of the facts that he left the gun unattended in a Training Academy office is accurate, he was careless and negligent in handling the gun," the letter says.

An investigation by the Denver police found that the rifle was never reported as stolen or registered with a new owner.

Hudson was fired for lying during the investigation, which exceeded the 10-day suspension he received for losing the gun. His dismissal was first reported by the KDVR television station.

"The weapon has not been recovered and is considered lost," Dulacki wrote in the letter. "Somewhere, there is a deadly weapon in the hands of an unauthorized party that amounts to a 'demonstrable risk' to public safety."