Denton County to Offer Drive-Thru Testing COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Denton County Public Health will offer the COVID-19 test for the first time this Saturday, May 2.

It will happen from 8:00 a.m. at noon at 535 S. Loop 288.

"Many community members have received tests for COVID-19 at their primary care providers or urgent care centers," said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. However, testing supplies have been limited and sometimes inaccessible. We are grateful for the new partnerships that allow us to provide expanded driving tests for community members who are ill and cannot locate the tests. "

DCPH is prioritizing COVID-19 testing for any community member who is currently experiencing or, in the past seven days, has experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

Community members must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.

The test center on Saturday has a maximum capacity of 200 tests, depending on available staff, test supplies and laboratory capacity.

DCPH is planning additional test centers for continuous driving, with additional dates, times, and locations to provide expanded testing.

DCPH also announced 13 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County on Tuesday. This increases the cumulative total across the county to 738 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

DCPH is also announcing 14 recently recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center residents remain 54.

The cumulative total of long-term care residents across the county remains 19. Staff testing positive for DSSLC's COVID-19 and more than 100 LTCF in Denton County are included in the village totals. , city, unincorporated area and / or county in which the staff member resides.

