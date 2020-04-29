Dennis Rodman's son found out about his father's Las Vegas vacation while watching & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Home Sports Dennis Rodman's son found out about his father's Las Vegas vacation while...

"The Last Dance,quot; has given viewers around the world an unprecedented look at the 1997-98 Bulls' championship season. No player on that legendary team was as fascinating and controversial as Dennis Rodman, the focus of Episode 3 of the 10-part documentary series.

Last Sunday, "The Last Dance,quot; detailed Rodman's career with the Pistons, Spurs and Bulls. Highlight: Rodman's infamous trip to Las Vegas in the mid-1997-98 season. Rodman had asked Bulls head coach Phil Jackson for a 48-hour vacation to blow off steam, and the documentary showed various aspects of the trip, including Rodman on a motorcycle without a helmet after drinking a beer and several shots of him drinking. and party.

MORE: Rodman's Wild Relationship with Carmen Electra

Many fans remembered this incident, but the trip was new information for various viewers, including Rodman's own son.

Dennis "DJ,quot; Rodman Jr., a freshman in Washington state, spoke about the episode in a live Instagram chat. While he knew the rest of the stories from the episode, he had never heard of the vacation.

"I knew everything else, but not that," said DJ. "I didn't know you could do that. I didn't know you could go up to your coach and say, 'Hi, I need a vacation.'"

It makes sense that Dennis initially chose not to tell his son about his Las Vegas vacation. After all, it ended with Michael Jordan dragging Rodman out of a hotel room while Carmen Electra was curled up naked behind a sofa.

While DJ seemed to find the story quite amusing, "I need a vacation,quot; is probably not a phrase he can put on his coach in Washington state, no matter who his father is.

