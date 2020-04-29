Dennis Rodman's son found out about his father's Las Vegas vacation while watching & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

"The Last Dance,quot; has given viewers around the world an unprecedented look at the 1997-98 Bulls' championship season. No player on that legendary team was as fascinating and controversial as Dennis Rodman, the focus of Episode 3 of the 10-part documentary series.

Last Sunday, "The Last Dance,quot; detailed Rodman's career with the Pistons, Spurs and Bulls. Highlight: Rodman's infamous trip to Las Vegas in the mid-1997-98 season. Rodman had asked Bulls head coach Phil Jackson for a 48-hour vacation to blow off steam, and the documentary showed various aspects of the trip, including Rodman on a motorcycle without a helmet after drinking a beer and several shots of him drinking. and party.

Many fans remembered this incident, but the trip was new information for various viewers, including Rodman's own son.

Dennis "DJ,quot; Rodman Jr., a freshman in Washington state, spoke about the episode in a live Instagram chat. While he knew the rest of the stories from the episode, he had never heard of the vacation.

"The only thing I didn't know was that vacation … I didn't know I could do that … I didn't know I could go to his coach like 'I need a vacation.'

"The only thing I didn't know was that vacation … I didn't know I could do that … I didn't know I could go to his coach like 'I need a vacation.'

– Dennis Rodman's son, DJ, after watching #The last Dance ep. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/0yMHZjF0oR
– ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2020

"I knew everything else, but not that," said DJ. "I didn't know you could do that. I didn't know you could go up to your coach and say, 'Hi, I need a vacation.'"

It makes sense that Dennis initially chose not to tell his son about his Las Vegas vacation. After all, it ended with Michael Jordan dragging Rodman out of a hotel room while Carmen Electra was curled up naked behind a sofa.

While DJ seemed to find the story quite amusing, "I need a vacation,quot; is probably not a phrase he can put on his coach in Washington state, no matter who his father is.