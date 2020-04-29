Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more remember Irrfan Khan

With the sun from above came the news of Irrfan Khan's premature disappearance. The actor had been fighting cancer and was hospitalized yesterday with a colon infection. Breathing its last morning today, the country mourns the disappearance of an actor who delivered some stellar performances in his career.

Recalling him in prayer, Piku's co-star Deepika shared a black and white image to show that she is in mourning. Also keeping him in his prayers, Salman Khan offered his condolences to his family and mourned the great loss. The actor wrote: “Great loss to the film industry, its fans, all of us, especially its family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give you strength.

Rest in peace brother, you will always be missed and you will be in all our hearts … "

While actor Hrithik Roshan has not worked with Irrfan, the latter's work has been an inspiration to everyone. Speaking of his experience of meeting Irrfan, Hrithik said: "I had only a couple of conversations with you Irfan, but I have a tear in my eyes as I write this. You were a rare human being. I will miss you. Thank you for showing me what which means to be truly authentic. RIP ".

Kriti Sanon also turned to social media to send prayers for Irrfan and his family. She wrote with a heavy heart, "I hope you are happier and painless wherever you are … Heartbroken,quot; #RIPIrrfanKhan! Even when you don't know the person well, you've hardly ever met them on occasion, but you still feel the loss pinch so deeply: you know it was special … you know it touched your heart and your emotions through the characters it played. ! One of the most powerful actors our industry has ever had! Lord, you will always be alive through your always inspiring work! Thoughts and prayers with the family!