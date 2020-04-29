David Beckham named sexiest bearded star, Harry Styles crowned worst

WENN

The retired professional soccer player tops Britain's list of bearded male stars, while the One Direction member is unfortunately one of the least favorites.

David Beckham She is Britain's sexiest bearded beauty, according to a new survey.

The former soccer star garnered more than 43 percent of the vote in the Copenhagen Grooming poll, outperforming the actors. Idris Elba and Tom hardy.

Prince harry ranks fourth ahead of television personality Graham Norton.

Orlando Bloom, Gary Barlowand Jewish law they also do the top 10.

In the meantime, Harry Styles and Craig david He topped the list of the worst beards in the survey, which found that almost a third of all UK men are growing their beards during the coronavirus blockade.