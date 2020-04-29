Dallas County Reports 135 Additional Positive Coronavirus Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reports 135 additional positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,240, including 94 deaths.

“Today ties for our deadliest day yet in the COVID-19 pandemic in Dallas County. Residents who died yesterday range from a teenager in Lancaster to a man in his 90s who lived in a long-term care facility in Dallas. Today was also ranked as the highest day for new cases reported in Dallas, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Additional deaths reported today include:

-A 17-year-old girl who was a resident of the city of Lancaster.

-A man in his 30s who was a resident of the city of Dallas

-A man in his 30s who was a resident of the city of Garland

-A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Carrollton.

-A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster.

-A man in his 60s who was imprisoned in a state correctional center.

-A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas.

-A woman in her 70s residing in a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas,

-A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas,

-A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, about 77% were critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: health care, public health, food and agriculture, public works, and other essential functions.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, most were over the age of 60 or had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total 94 deaths reported to date, about 40% were associated with long-term care facilities.

"With yesterday's Governor's decree that opened more businesses across Texas, both business owners and residents of North Texas must be particularly careful in making their best personal responsibility decisions," Jenkins said. "The White House and most public health experts are warning that safety precautions should not be relaxed until deaths and new cases have subsided in two weeks and there is enough evidence in the state to provide protection for workers. and customers in recently opened businesses. Unfortunately, neither of these criteria has been met in either the state or North Texas. Therefore, it is particularly important that you make good personal decisions to keep yourself, your family, and our community safe. "

