Cyberintelligence companies present governments with spy tools to track coronavirus

WASHINGTON: When law enforcement agencies want to gather evidence locked inside an iPhone, they often turn to software piracy by Israeli firm Cellebrite. By manually plugging the software into a suspect's phone, the police can go in and determine where the person has gone and who they've met.

Now, as governments fight the spread of COVID-19, Cellebrite is offering the same ability to help authorities find out who may have infected a patient with coronavirus. When someone tests positive, authorities can divert patient location data and contacts, making it easy to "quarantine the right people," according to a Cellebrite speech by email to Delhi police this month.

This would generally be done with consent, the email said. But in legally justified cases, such as when a patient violates a law against public gatherings, the police could use the tools to enter a confiscated device, Cellebrite advised. "We don't need the phone password to collect the data," the seller wrote to a senior official in an April 22 email reviewed by Reuters.

A Cellebrite spokeswoman said the vendor was offering the same tools that the company has long sold to help police enforce the law. The company also offers a version of its product line for healthcare workers to use to track the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, but the tools can only be used with the patient's consent and cannot hack phones, said.

Cellebrite's marketing openings are part of a wave of efforts by at least eight surveillance and cyberintelligence companies trying to sell reused spy and law enforcement tools to track the virus and enforce quarantines, according to interviews with executives and materials. Promotionals from non-public companies reviewed by Reuters.

The executives declined to specify which countries have purchased their surveillance products, citing confidentiality agreements with governments. But executives at four of the companies said they are testing or in the process of installing products to counter the coronavirus in more than a dozen countries in Latin America, Europe and Asia. A Delhi police spokesman said the force was not using Cellebrite to contain the coronavirus. Reuters is not aware of any purchases by the US government. USA

So far, Israel is the only known country that is testing a massive surveillance system launched by the companies, asking NSO Group, one of the leading players in the industry, to help build its platform. But the launch of the NSO surveillance project with the Israel Defense Ministry is awaiting legal challenges related to privacy issues, an NSO executive said. A spokesman for Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said NSO was involved in the project but did not provide further details.

Surveillance technology companies have flourished in recent years as law enforcement and spy agencies around the world have sought new ways to counter adversaries who now often communicate via encrypted mobile apps. The companies argue that their experience helping governments track networks of shadow militants makes them especially qualified to discover the silent spread of a new disease.

"I really think this industry is doing more good than harm," said Tal Dilian, a former Israeli intelligence officer and now co-CEO of Intellexa, a Cyprus-based cyber surveillance company that works with intelligence agencies in the southeast. Asia and Europe "Now is a good time to show that to the world."

However, some technologists remain skeptical that spy tools that rely on phone location data can be used to effectively combat a virus.

"It is not accurate enough, that is the point. It is not going to tell you whether you are next to a certain person or not," said Michael Veale, professor of digital rights and regulation at University College London.

While methods for tracking and location accuracy vary, surveillance companies say they can reduce a person's coordinates to less than three feet, depending on conditions.

PRIVACY RIGHTS VS. HEALTH CONCERNS



Privacy issues are looming. Civil liberties advocates fear virus-tracking efforts may open the door to the kind of ubiquitous government surveillance efforts that have struggled for decades. Some are alarmed at the potential role of spyware companies, arguing that their involvement could undermine the public trust that governments need to slow the spread of the virus.

"This public health crisis needs a public health solution, not the intervention of for-profit surveillance companies seeking to exploit this crisis," said Edin Omanovic, director of defense for the UK-based civil liberties group Privacy International.

Claudio Guarnieri, a technologist at the human rights organization Amnesty International, said any new surveillance powers adopted by states to combat the virus should be received with "high scrutiny."

"The new control systems, from location tracking to contact tracking, raise different concerns about necessity and proportionality," Guarnieri said.

Cellebrite, for example, said it requires "agencies to use our solutions to uphold the standards of international human rights law."

Government officials have tried to address such concerns by pointing out the unprecedented nature of the crisis. COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, has so far infected more than 3 million people worldwide, killing more than 210,000.

In South Africa, for example, after the government announced last month that it would use telecommunications data to track the movements of citizens infected with COVID-19, a communications minister acknowledged his concern over the loss of privacy.

"We respect that everyone has the right to privacy, but in a situation like this our individual rights do not replace the rights of the country," Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, communications minister, said at a press conference for the COVID-19 command in South Africa. . Tip this month.

The South African Ministry of Health declined to comment on the details of the program and whether it had contracted with any of the intelligence companies.

Several countries are developing and implementing COVID-19 contact tracking applications that do not depend on location data. Instead, these apps, already in use in Singapore, India, and Colombia, take advantage of Bluetooth smartphone connectivity technology to detect and record when other devices are nearby. When someone tests positive for coronavirus, usually everyone with whom that person contacted is notified.

Christophe Fraser, an epidemiologist at the Big Data Institute at Oxford University, said this approach, if properly implemented, could save lives and shorten blockages. "The idea is to try to maximize the social distancing practices of people at risk of infection and minimize the impact on all other people," he said.

Its advocates find this app-based approach to contact tracking more privacy-friendly because people voluntarily download the app and sensitive personal data is visible only to health authorities. This method of containing the disease is the focus of a rare collaboration between Apple Inc and Google of Alphabet Inc to quickly deploy Bluetooth-based technology for use in the United States and elsewhere. But the approach is based on widespread application adoption, and its accuracy remains unproven.

Apple says its plan is designed to "help scale up the efforts of public health authorities,quot; and that "many factors will help flatten the curves (of infection); no one believes this is the only one." A Google spokesman referred to a previous statement, which said "each user will have to make an explicit choice to activate the technology."

Conversely, deploying a mass surveillance platform like Intellexa means everyone would be under collection right away; No one needs to choose, nor can anyone choose not to participate. Such a setup can be done remotely in a matter of weeks, said an executive with the NSO Group, which is also offering its products to combat the coronavirus.

PUBLIC HEALTH SPY TECH



Research firm MarketsandMarkets estimates the growing spyware business is worth $ 3.6 billion this year.

But the industry has been haunted by legal and ethical concerns. Human rights groups have accused some companies of helping undemocratic governments to attack dissidents and activists. The companies say they help governments prevent terrorism and capture criminals.

Last year, for example, Facebook's WhatsApp unit accused the NSO Group of helping governments hack 1,400 targets including activists, journalists, diplomats and state officials. NSO denies the allegations, saying it only provides the technology to government agencies under strict controls and is not involved in operations.

Intellexa's Dilian fled Cyprus last year after an arrest warrant was issued against him, on charges that he used a surveillance van to illegally intercept communications in the country. Dilian denies the allegations, returned to Cyprus last month and said he is cooperating with the authorities. A Cypriot police spokesman told Reuters the investigation is active.

Now, industry executives, investors and analysts say the coronavirus crisis offers intelligence companies the possibility of billions of dollars in business, while bolstering their reputations.

India is among the courted countries. In April, New York-based Verint Systems asked Indian officials to pay $ 5 million for a year's subscription to a series of services designed to track and monitor people with coronavirus. These included a geolocation platform for the cell phone tower and a program to monitor social media activity, according to documents seen by Reuters and a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The sale in India has not yet been agreed, the source said.

A Verint spokesperson declined to answer questions, instead referring to a press release from April 16 that unspecified products were being used by an unidentified country to help respond to COVID-19. India's Home Office said it had not purchased a Verint system.

NSO Group and Intellexa are also launching COVID-19 monitoring platforms to countries in Asia, Latin America and Europe. Its technology could allow a government to track the movement of almost all people in the country who carry a cell phone, absorbing an ongoing treasure trove of location data. Installed within telecommunications providers, the technology works through analysis of call logs, NSO and Intellexa executives said.

When a person tests positive, the systems would allow authorities to enter the result, tracking those who made contact with the patient in recent weeks. Those exposed would receive a text message encouraging them to take the test or isolate themselves. NSO said that system administrators would not see the identity of the people.

The revelations in 2013 that the US National Security Agency. USA It had collected this type of mobile phone data on Americans to track threats to national security created a storm of controversy and fueled new surveillance restrictions.

Suzanne Spaulding, former attorney for the US intelligence community. USA And a senior National Security official, described this possible COVID-19 tracking approach as "one of the most invasive for privacy." That's because "it visualizes all the data on everyone's movements, not just the infected people and their known contacts, who go to the government."

South Korea, Pakistan, Ecuador and South Africa have indicated in public statements that they were implementing contact tracking systems using telecommunications data to track infected citizens, although details have not been released.

South Korean officials say any loss of privacy from surveillance must be weighed against the disastrous economic consequences of a long-term shutdown.

"It is also a restriction of freedom when the free movement of people in crisis is prohibited," Jung Seung-soo, deputy director of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, told Reuters. The country is not using external surveillance vendors, the official said.

Intellexa is in the process of installing its system in two Western European countries, Dilian said. He refused to name them.

In an interview with Reuters, NSO employees responsible for the product said the company is testing the approach in 10 countries in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, but declined to name them.

Three other Israeli companies, Rayzone Group, Cobwebs Technologies and Patternz, offer countries coronavirus tracking capabilities. These rely heavily on location data collected from mobile advertising platforms, according to company promotional documents reviewed by Reuters and people familiar with the companies.

Rayzone Group declined to comment. Requests for comment to Patternz went unanswered. Omri Timianker, president and co-founder of Cobwebs Technologies, said his company is working with five governments to help track the spread of the virus, but declined to identify them.

While some experts say the ad data is not accurate enough to combat the spread of COVID-19, documents reviewed by Reuters suggest that the three companies are marketing technology that they claim can ingest and process ad data in a useful way to track people.

Dillex of Intellexa said that her company's platform will cost between $ 9 million and $ 16 million for countries with large populations. He believes the COVID-19 follow-up will be just the beginning. Once the pandemic ends, he hopes that the countries that invested in his mass surveillance tool will adapt it for espionage and security. "We want to allow them to update," he said.

