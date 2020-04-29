CVS Pharmacies Offer Free COVID-19 Tests – Up News Info Detroit

CVS Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 testing to people in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and right here in Michigan.

However, the evidence they say on their website is limited to residents of those states and must be over the age of 18. Here in Michigan you can visit their website here and answer a questionnaire to see if you qualify. Right now, due to limited evidence, they are limiting it to those at high risk.

For those who qualify for an appointment, they ask you to bring your Michigan identification and proof of residence and to stay in your car and they will evaluate you directly from your vehicle. Walk-ups are not accepted for this service.

