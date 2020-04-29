CU Buffs position summary: defensive backs

As true freshmen last fall, Tarik Luckett, Mark Perry, and KJ Trujillo entered the Colorado soccer season preparing for the red jersey.

In fact, Luckett was expected to not only make a red jersey, but to spend his days in practice running routes as a receiver.

All three ended up becoming important pieces for the Buffaloes' high school.

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has created orders to stay home across the country and uncertainty about the 2020 soccer season, but CU continues to prepare and BuffZone is anticipating each position group for the Buffs. In this installment, we look at defensive backs.

Season-ending injuries to cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Chris Miller and mid-season safety game Aaron Maddox forced true freshmen to spring into action last season. They went through growth problems, but they also had many good times.

"I think that will benefit us a lot, just being able to get early experience and we still have a lot of time here in Colorado," Trujillo said after last season. "So for our next few years, we will definitely be prepared."

Trujillo started seven games on the corner last season, while Luckett made two starts at the end of the year. Perry played as a backup in the role of Nickel / Star and made his impact felt during the second half of the season.

When the Buffs return to the field, they will not only have the experienced youth, who are now sophomores, but also the return of their veterans, as Blackmon and Miller should be healthy.

"With Chris and Mekhi coming back, I think we are going to have a good high school," said Trujillo. “They help us a lot. So we are going to have a strong and solid high school, I think. "

However, how the secondary puzzle is attached is a mystery.

On the corner, the Buffs have Blackmon and Miller as seasoned veterans, as well as Trujillo as the starting starter. Trujillo, who did not play the first three games last season, is now the Buffs' most experienced corner and improved as the season progressed.

Miller has shown great potential during his three years at CU, but injuries have limited him to four starts and just 308 strokes played in his career. If he is healthy, it could be the best corner of the Buffs.

Blackmon, a junior college transfer in 2018, has started five games in the past two years and has played well as a five-cent corner.

Luckett and Dylan Thomas, who came to CU as receivers, moved to the corner last year and should compete for playing time.

Nigel Bethel will also be joining the mix. After transferring from Miami last year, he was able to practice, but not play. He is now eligible and gives the Buffs another quality option on the corner.

DJ Oats, who made a red jersey last year, will also look forward to competing, and the real freshman, Christian Gonzalez, was a four-star recruit who could start on the corner.

Safe, the Buffs return to starter Derrion Rakestraw. Rakestraw, the lone senior in the minor group, has been a catcher and cornerback at CU, but settled safely and took the starting role last year, racking up 38 tackles and three interceptions.

Aside from Rakestraw, however, Perry (196 snapshots last season) and Isaiah Lewis junior (29 career snapshots) are the only experienced securities in CU.

Perry will surely be on the field if he is healthy. He believes he is a favorite for the role of Estrella (a security / linebacker hybrid), but he can also play safely.

Lewis has experience in the program and that will help him in his search for an initial job, but he will have competition. Junior college transfer Jaylen Striker was listed as a cornerback when he signed, but at 6 foot 3 inches and 195 pounds, he could be found playing safe. The 6-foot-3 Luckett and 6-foot-2 Thomas could also be safe, as could Gonzalez.

The real freshman Toren Pittman projects himself as a security and while he might need some time to develop, last year he showed that he might need to be ready for action.

As the Buffs look into the upcoming season, they have more overall depth in the high school than they did a year ago, and several talented players fighting for places in the depth chart. Finding the best combination of players will be one of the main tasks of defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.

Here's an initial look at projected defensive backups for the 2020 season:

Position: defensive backs

Seniors (2019 statistics): Derrion Rakestraw, 6 ft 2 in, 200 lbs (9 starts; 601 strokes played, 38 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 5 pass breaks).

Juniors: Mekhi Blackmon, 6-0, 165 (2 starts, 199 hits, 9 tackles, 1 bag); Isaiah Lewis, 6-2, 200 (22 snapshots, 4 tackles); Chris Miller, 6-0, 190 (2 starts, 168 snapshots, 10 tackles, 1 interception); Curtis Appleton, 6-1, 180 (walk-on; 4 games played on special teams).

Second year students: Nigel Bethel Jr., 6-0, 170 (eliminated 2019 season after transfer); Tarik Luckett, 6-3, 190 (2 starts, 161 hits, 8 tackles); Mark Perry, 6-0, 200 (1 start, 196 snapshots, 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles per loss, 3 pass breaks); Jaylen Striker, 6-3, 195 (transfer from junior college); Dylan Thomas, 6-2, 185 (7 snapshots, 1 tackle); KJ Trujillo, 6-0, 165 (7 starts, 438 snapshots, 21 tackles, 6 pass breaks, 1 interception); Dustin Johnson, 6-1, 185 (walk-on; injured in 2019); Anthony Lyle, 6-1, 185 (by appointment); Ryan Travis, 6-0, 200 (without appointment).

Redshirt freshmen: DJ Oats, 5-10, 180.

True freshmen: Christian Gonzalez, 6-1, 195; Toren Pittman, 6-4, 190.

Lost players: Delrick Abrams Jr., 6-3, 185 (graduated; 11 starts, 722 snapshots, 54 tackles, 7 pass breaks); Lucas Cooper, 5-10, 185 (graduated; 1 start, 52 snapshots, 8 tackles); Uryan Hudson, 5-9, 160 (graduate; walk-in); Aaron Maddox, 6-1, 205 (transferred; 3 starts, 210 snapshots, 23 tackles); Mikial Onu, 5-11, 205 (11 starts, 706 hits, 67 tackles, 5 pass breaks, 4 interceptions); Trey Udoffia, 6-0, 200 (transferred; 7 games played on special teams).