CU Buffs position summary: defensive backs

As true freshmen last fall, Tarik Luckett, Mark Perry, and KJ Trujillo entered the Colorado soccer season preparing for the red jersey.

In fact, Luckett was expected to not only make a red jersey, but to spend his days in practice running routes as a receiver.

All three ended up becoming important pieces for the Buffaloes' high school.

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has created orders to stay home across the country and uncertainty about the 2020 soccer season, but CU continues to prepare and BuffZone is anticipating each position group for the Buffs. In this installment, we look at defensive backs.

KJ Trujillo, right, became a starter on the cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes last season.

Season-ending injuries to cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Chris Miller and mid-season safety game Aaron Maddox forced true freshmen to spring into action last season. They went through growth problems, but they also had many good times.

"I think that will benefit us a lot, just being able to get early experience and we still have a lot of time here in Colorado," Trujillo said after last season. "So for our next few years, we will definitely be prepared."

Trujillo started seven games on the corner last season, while Luckett made two starts at the end of the year. Perry played as a backup in the role of Nickel / Star and made his impact felt during the second half of the season.

When the Buffs return to the field, they will not only have the experienced youth, who are now sophomores, but also the return of their veterans, as Blackmon and Miller should be healthy.

"With Chris and Mekhi coming back, I think we are going to have a good high school," said Trujillo. “They help us a lot. So we are going to have a strong and solid high school, I think. "

However, how the secondary puzzle is attached is a mystery.

