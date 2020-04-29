COVID-19 diagnoses, fatalities continue to rise in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The number of reported illnesses diagnosed as caused by the coronavirus continued to rise on Wednesday, as did the death count.

Cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, which was reported to state health officials, increased by approximately 1,000 on Wednesday to 27,054, with 1,702 now in Texas hospitals, according to the State Department of Health Services. Texas.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths reported to the state increased from 42 to 732.

The number of infections is likely to be higher because many people were not screened, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

Harris County, which includes Houston, continued to lead the state in confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to health officials with 5,986, nearly 2,000 more than the previous day. It also continued to lead the COVID-19-related deaths reported at 103, five in one day.

Dallas County ranked second in both categories with 3,240 reported cases, about 140 in one day and 94 deaths, including 10 in one day.

On Wednesday, the county reported its fourth highest day of positive tests.

