Courtney Stodden exposes Chrissy Teigen's bullying tweets when she was 16

WENN

Nine years later, Doug Hutchison's ex-wife calls the co-host of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39; for her old tweets with a message so that the model & # 39; is better & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Chrissy Teigen has been accused of being a "hypocrite" for Courtney Stodden. After having been fighting online bullying almost every day, the model herself was apparently responsible at some point in the past and one of her victims was Courtney.

In a video shared in her Instagram post on Tuesday, April 28, the teenage ex-wife of Doug Hutchison open about being constantly harassed by some celebrities like Chrissy and Anderson Cooper. His video, however, focused on the wife of John Legend, whom he accused of harassing her on social networks almost nine years ago, when he was only 16 years old.

"She stalked me. She harassed me. She was intimidating me," Courtney said in the more than five-minute video. He recalled that the model called her "bitch" and "bitch," before showing her one of Chrissy's tweets that said, "I hate you."

Recognizing that Chrissy has been dealing with trolls online now, the 25-year-old blonde kept calling the author of the cookbook. "You embarrassed a minor. A battered minor who was married to a predator at the time. I didn't even realize that and it's embarrassing me," he said. "He broke me. So what a shame, Chrissy."

Hoping that Chrissy would become a better person now that she is a mother, the national PETA spokesperson continued: "You have a girl … You and John are good parents. I don't think you're going to sign your daughter." marry a man older than John. But I hope you learn from this mistake. Because it affected me. "She added:" I am still blocked from your Twitter. I did nothing for you. It is painful".

<br />

In another post, Courtney shared screenshots of Chrissy's bullying tweets. "This is real @chrissyteigen," she captioned it, adding the hashtag #bully.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

<br />

He also used Twitter to recall the painful experience and wrote: "In 2011 I was 16. @Chrissyteigen started harassing me." She added: "Chrissy, using your platform to spread hate // and comparing a teenager to the Nazis is very discouraging for everyone who suffered any kind of abuse. Chrissy, there are so many souls abused and in abusive situations right now and they are not even fully aware. Please learn from your mistakes. "

Chrissy Teigen compared Courtney Stodden to the Nazis in an old tweet.

He concluded his complaints with a message to all people that "bullying is never okay."

Reacting to Courtney's confession, one person sympathized with her, "@chrissyteigen is really gross about this. I also wonder why you were so obsessed with a 17-year-old girl who never did ANYTHING to you."

Blogger Perez Hilton chimed in: "Everyone makes mistakes in their past. I'm sure @chrissyteigen will apologize for hers. She should." Another user thinks Chrissy is a different person now, and writes: "While I am behind you, Hundred Dots symbol, I would not say that he is the current Chrissy, but he is certainly the uncomplicated Chrissy at this point. I hope he communicates by the good of your integrity. People change, but you have to show it. "

Chrissy has not responded to Courtney's claims.