Costa Mesa to reduce restrictions on parks and golf courses – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The parks and golf courses will open in Costa Mesa after the closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at midnight Tuesday, restrictions will be reduced while playing golf on public and private courses.

Social distancing and strict no-touch rules will remain in place.

The reopening guidelines also apply to all city parks except Fairview Park, Bark Park, and the skate park, which remain closed.

Also in Orange County on Tuesday, Newport Beach city leaders voted to keep the beach open during the pandemic after thousands flocked to the beach over the weekend.