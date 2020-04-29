Coronavirus: YouTube Expands Data Verification Function for Video Searches – Latest News

YouTube, Alphabet Inc's Google video service, said Tuesday it would begin displaying third-party fact checker text and links to American viewers as part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the pandemic of COVID-19.

The dashboards, launched in Brazil and India last year, will highlight third-party verified articles on search results for topics like "covid and ibuprofen,quot; or false claims like "COVID-19 is a biological weapon." as well as specific searches like "a tornado hit Los Angeles,quot;.

Social networking sites like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are under pressure to combat misinformation related to the new coronavirus pandemic, from fake cures to conspiracy theories.

YouTube said in a blog post that more than a dozen US publishers. USA They participate in their fact-checking network, including FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and The Washington Post Fact Checker. The company said it was unable to share a complete list of fact-checking partners.

In 2018, YouTube began using information boards displaying links to sources such as the Encyclopedia Britannica and Wikipedia for topics considered prone to disinformation, such as "flat earth,quot; theories. But he said in Tuesday's blog post that the panels would now help tackle misinformation in a fast-moving news cycle.

The site has also recently begun linking to the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or local health authorities for videos and searches related to COVID-19.

YouTube did not specify in the blog post how many search terms would trigger the fact checkboxes. He said it "would take some time for our systems to fully accelerate,quot; as he implements the fact-checking feature.

The feature will only appear in searches, though the company has previously said that its recommendation feature, which encourages people to watch videos similar to those they've spent a lot of time watching in the past, generates the majority of "viewing time." general.

In January, YouTube said it had started reducing recommendations for borderline content or videos that could harmfully misinform users, such as "videos promoting a fake miracle cure for serious illness."

Major social media companies, which have emptied their offices during the pandemic, have warned that their content moderation could be affected by relying on more automated software. In March, Google said this could lead to a leap in the erroneous removal of videos for policy violations.

