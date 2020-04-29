coronavirus: UK abandons coronavirus tracking app proposed by Apple, Google – Latest news

The UK has decided not to use the framework proposed by tech giants Apple and Google for their NHS coronavirus contact tracking application.

Despite privacy and security concerns, NHSX, the digital arm of the country's healthcare organization, is creating a centralized app, Mail Online reported Tuesday.

The framework proposed by Apple and Google is decentralized, which means that the tracking information will not be stored on a central server.

NHSX on a blog over the weekend said it has prioritized security and privacy at all stages of the app's development, starting with initial design and user testing.

Apple and Google have also offered their expertise to help NHSX build their own app.

"We have drawn on the experience of the entire government and industry to review our design and help test the application," NHSX said on the blog.

"We are working with Apple and Google in their welcome support to track applications around the world," he added.

In an unprecedented collaboration earlier this month, Google and Apple announced their decision to leverage their expertise to track the spread of COVID-19 with the help of smartphones.

They said that their Bluetooth-powered exposure notification system to allow iOS and Android phones to track the spread of the coronavirus is completely safe.

The NHS in Britain faces questions as to why it needed to have its own framework for the coronavirus contact tracking application.

The NHS app is likely to be implemented in two to three weeks, according to the report.

But before the app is deployed, it will be tested in a test with a small number of people.

