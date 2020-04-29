Coronavirus Shelter Order Leads to Resurgence at "Victory Gardens,quot; Home – Up News Info San Francisco

SONOMA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – 80 years ago, during World War II, "victory gardens,quot; were very popular. Now, during this current war against what has been called "the invisible enemy,quot; of COVID-19, they are returning.

Gardening is a popular pastime during confinement. So popular that the cars recently lined up when the Sonoma Ecology Center gifted hundreds of tomato plants as starter kits for the Victory Garden.

Anyone interested in growing something different, and edible, with their own hands should listen to Chris Landercasper's advice. As the Director of Organic Agriculture for the Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group, you have many ideas.

"If you are locked up at home and have a window sill, you can plant some things in pots," said Landerscasper.

Another more ambitious option is to buy and install your own raised beds. One of the Landerscaspers on display featured his own top to keep birds and deer away.

He also pointed out that there are some plants that produce their own fertilizer.

"Compost is great because it also energizes the mycorrhizal fungi in your soil," said Landerscasper. "All of these little white bumps here are mycorrhizal fungi, and this is pure nitrogen."

Other plants that grow well are lettuce, artichokes, and bald cabbage.

"It has a really rich red flavor on the inside," Landerscasper explained, tearing off a leaf to show the inside of a cabbage head.

Sugar peas grow fast, are easily made to grow on trellises and fences, and are very popular with children. But the queen of California's victory garden is the red leaf lettuce.

"The best thing about farming is that you can do it, and if it doesn't work, you can try again. So the best way to start is to just start!" Landerscasper said.