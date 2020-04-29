Coronavirus: Mobile Phone Data May Help Predict COVID-19 Spread Two Weeks Ahead: Study – Latest News

Tracking the aggregate movements of people using their mobile phone data can help predict the geographic and temporal spread of COVID-19 infections up to two weeks in advance, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Nature, looked at the distribution of population outflows from Wuhan, China, during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020.

According to scientists, including Nicholas Christakis, of Yale University in the USA. In the USA, large-scale population movements can contribute to localized outbreaks of a disease that turns into widespread epidemics.

In the study, they evaluated anonymous mobile phone data from a major national operator in China to analyze the movements of more than 11 million people who spent at least 2 hours in Wuhan between January 1 and 24, 2020, when quarantined.



The researchers linked the data with COVID-19 infection rates through February 19 from 296 prefectures in 31 provinces and regions of China.

According to the study, quarantine restrictions were very effective in substantially reducing movement, as population outflows decreased by 52% from January 22 to January 23, and by an additional 94% on January 24.

They also showed that the distribution of population outflows could accurately predict the frequency and geographic locations of COVID-19 infections in China up to two weeks in advance.

The model could also identify potential cities with high transmission risk at an early stage of the outbreak, the scientists said, adding that it could be used to assess the transmission risk of the COVID-19 community over time at different locations in the future.

Using the method, the researchers said that policy makers in other countries that have mobile phone data available could perform rapid and accurate risk assessments, and plan the allocation of limited resources during outbreaks.