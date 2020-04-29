Coronavirus in MN: Governor Walz visits Worthington, home of the JBS plant, a day after POTUS orders meat processing plants to remain open – Up News Info

– Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visits Worthington, home of the JBS meat processing plant, a day after President Donald Trump ordered all meat plants to remain open.

The plant closed a week ago after a COVID-19 outbreak. Now the plant's more than 2,000 employees may soon return to work, but safety concerns remain. Ask for PPE and guidance from management before returning.

Walz will meet with pork producers and union leaders representing meat plant workers. US Congressman Collin Peterson, chair of the US House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture. UU., It will also be there.

Worthington is in Nobles County, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state due to an outbreak at the JBS plant.

JBS represents 4% of the country's pork supply.

Industry experts have predicted a meat shortage reflected in limited options and higher prices.

That was until President Trump signed an executive order to make meat processing plants a critical infrastructure.

Therefore, meat processing plants must remain open, or reopen in the case of JBS, despite outbreaks of COVID-19 at various facilities throughout the Midwest.

On the same day as Walz's visit, JBS's Worthington plant had to slaughter 3,000 pigs. MDH has confirmed that so far 239 jobs have tested positive at the plant.

I just received difficult information from the MN Pork Producers Association. JBS's Worthington plant slaughtered ~ 3,000 pigs TODAY and sent them back to farmers for disposal. He hopes the number increases so that fewer farmers have to kill pigs themselves. Plant closed eight days ago. #wcco – Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) April 29, 2020

Walz and Peterson will give a press conference at 1 p.m. You can see that live on Up News Info and on CBSN Minnesota.