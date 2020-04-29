Coronavirus in Minnesota: State Senator Housley calls for universal COVID-19 tests for care center residents, staff – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Collective care facilities continue to be a priority for the state, with the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths among the most vulnerable in Minnesota.

State Senator Karin Housley asked state leaders Tuesday to do more to implement universal testing for all residents and staff in long-term care facilities, and to bring in the National Guard to assist if needed.

Families with loved ones in situations of group living agree that more evidence is needed. Jack and Mary Seeman live in independent living for assisted living seniors, a place that has nurses ready. Her family members, including Laure and Jack Swanson, have been able to stay in touch through Zoom, but have been concerned since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

"Fear of death," said Laure.

And now they have learned that someone who lives in an adjacent facility has died.

“My mother also lives in a memory care unit here in the city. So far they have been good there, but it is a wait and see game, "said Jack Swanson.

Laure's parents, 94-year-old World War II veteran Jack and 87-year-old retired teacher Mary, are in Willmar, where more cases of the virus have been confirmed.

"I think they are doing an amazing job with what they have to work with, but they need more proof," Jack said.

They said especially for the staff.

"Tests are done every day, but you can get it without a fever," said Jack.

Housley, who chairs the Minnesota Senate Committee on Family Care and Aging, urges the state to develop a plan.

"Right now they are only evaluating residents showing symptoms of the coronavirus, so it is too late." You're behind the eight ball, so you have to start testing all the staff, "Housley said.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the state is still increasing the volume of testing.

“It could be a laudable goal to move toward broader population testing in these particularly vulnerable settings. But frankly, it wouldn't be something we could do right away with the capabilities available, "said Malcolm.

The Swansons say that is the only thing that will bring you peace and comfort.

"We have to figure out how to live life with this virus, and I mean testing would be the answer to everything," said Laure.

The state says they are working with a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop a plan and best practices for long-term care facilities.

