Coronavirus in Minnesota: Poison Control Officials Report Increased Calls Amid COVID-19 Outbreak – Up News Info

Minnesota Poison Control officials say there has been an increase in calls about possible exposure to cleaning and disinfection products.

The Minnesota Poison Control System says the state reflects the national trend of a 10% increase in calls about exposure to bleach.

Authorities have noticed an increase since social distancing measures were implemented in mid-March.

Kate Raddatz of Up News Info shares some steps you need to take to keep your family safe.

The Minnesota Poison Control System reported 26 cases related to exposure to cleaning products in the week of April 20. That's over 17 cases at the same time last year.

And for disinfectants, like hand sanitizer, there were 17 cases that week compared to eight last year.

"I am less concerned with the local increase than the national increase and what that probably means when extrapolated to the real world of everyday life," said Dr. Jon Cole, medical director of the Minnesota Poison Control System.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Nationwide, there have been more than 16,000 reports of exposure to bleach in 2020. Of the more than 9,600 cases of exposure to hand sanitizers, approximately two-thirds of them are infants up to age 5.

"Household chemicals are like medicine, you should see them as a potential threat to young children in the home, we want to keep them away and locked up if possible," said Dr. Cole.

Dr. Cole said that in most cases there are mild symptoms.

He said there was also an increase across the country in poison exposure calls in the days after President Trump made a comment last week about disinfectant injection as a possible COVID-19 treatment.

Dr. Cole says it is not safe to use household cleaning products internally.

"Anyone with a large social media presence and a large audience when making statements about poisonings, politicians, celebrities, athletes, we routinely see calls related to that," added Dr. Cole.

If you have a question or an emergency regarding poison control, there are local agents who work 24 hours to help you. Click here for more information.