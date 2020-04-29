Coronavirus in Minnesota: Mosquito control during COVID-19 – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The time of year is approaching when pesky mosquitoes and mosquitoes are in Minnesota.

Mosquito control is considered an essential health service, and crews are inspecting areas to treat while adjusting to the new normal.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District watches over seven metro counties while making adjustments due to the pandemic, according to field operations supervisor Ben Lubeck.

"This year we are going to learn as we go along and we will keep everyone safe around us," said Lubeck.

He says that the mosquito season depends on the amount of rain and the temperature of the water. The main focus is on the wetlands, where the larvae live around the edge.

"When the water level rises, those eggs activate and then develop into mosquito larvae," said Lubeck. "We have approximately seven days to bring our material into the water before they hatch into adults."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Work is changing. They limit contact, stagger start times, and wear masks. And there is a reduction of around 16% in seasonal employees.

MMCD's public affairs coordinator Alex Carlson says they are restructuring their approach.

"We will also focus on where we can have, with the resources we have available, where we can have the greatest impact on the greatest number of people," said Carlson. "They are neighborhoods, parks, places with a lot of population."

People will play an even bigger role in reducing breeding sites this year. There are things you can do at home, like getting rid of standing water, turning the buckets over, and making sure the tarps are clean.

"That helps us, and that also helps your neighbors, with everyone in the neighborhood these days," Carlson said. "That will help make the summer a little more livable.

You can still contact the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District if there is a problem area, but they ask you to be patient as there may be delays with very thin staff.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.