Coronavirus: apps, courses and more that Google, Apple, TCS and other technology companies offer for free

Almost more than half of the world is in a blocked state to prevent the spread of coronavirus . The pandemic has changed people's lives in unprecedented ways. To overcome mental stress, help people better cope with daily challenges and prepare them for future opportunities; various companies we are offering products and services absolutely free. These include the likes of HP, Lenovo, TCS , Apple , Google , Nikon, Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and many others. Here's a look at some of these services and products …