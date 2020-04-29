Corona Hair Salon reopens Monday despite state order to stay home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A hairdresser in Corona reopened its businesses on Monday in defiance of the California state order requiring all nonessential businesses to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kira Boranian, owner of Lather Studio, posted a video on the company's Facebook page on Saturday announcing the reopening.

"It has been tough, things have been absolutely crazy for our industry," he said.

Boranian explained that the stylists working in the salon are independent contractors who rent space there.

"I don't write paychecks, these girls are independent on their own, on their own," she said.

Boranian emphasized that her stylists will wear disposable gloves and masks. They will disinfect their stations between each client and clean the layers daily. So far, about 20 percent of stylists have returned to their stations.

"I feel it is my constitutional right to be able to open my doors, bring our clients back here, enjoy the environment where we make sure it is first class disinfected and cleaned, we are licensed for that," he said.

On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order to stay home for the entire state. Under the order, people can only leave their homes for essential needs. The orders prohibit all gatherings of 10 or more outside of a single home and require nonessential businesses that require employees to report to close work, such as nail and nail salons, gyms, clubs, and movie theaters.

On Tuesday, Newsom said personal care companies, including salons, could be months away from opening safely.

Boranian said he does not believe he is breaking any law by reopening the doors of the classroom, but the Riverside County Department of Public Health disagrees. They say violating your public health order is a crime.

Corona police visited the room on Monday to educate Boranian about the order. The city said that if the room remains in default, it can be referred to the county attorney for compliance.

For now, Boranian said she is willing to roll the dice.

"I really, really encourage other people to do it (too)," he said. "Let's all get together."

Earlier this month, Riverside County made facial coatings mandatory for anyone going out in public.

Riverside County has 3,643 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 141 deaths from the disease as of Monday.