Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton and Ke Huy Quan recreate the Goonies scene from Wishing Well at the Josh Gad reunion

Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton and Ke Huy Quan recreated their famous scene "Wishing Well,quot; from their cult classic movie The Goonies. The cast joined host Josh Gad (Frozen) for his inaugural episode of Gathered apart – A new YouTube series that debuted hard and rose on YouTube's trending charts! Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many people who might otherwise have been compromised had free hours and were able to participate. Along with Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan, the remaining former child stars joined the panel, including Kerri Green, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, and Sean Astin. Chris Columbus, Richard Donner, Steven Spielberg, Cindy Lauper, and the Fratelli brothers played by Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano later joined the seven cast members and Josh Gad.

As part of the reunion, Josh Gad had the cast members discuss their favorite memories from the shoot. The GooniesSteven Speilberg and Josh Gad gave their own impressions of Sloth, and the cast members read scripts and recreated their scenes under the direction of director Richard Donner.

Many were touched by reading Martha Plimpton (Stef), Ke Huy Quan (Data) and Corey Feldman (Mouth) from the Wishing Well scene. In the film The Goonies, a wall unearthed and the Goonies stumble upon an underground area that glows with coins. It seems that they have come across a buried treasure, but then they realize that it is the bottom of the wishing well and that the treasure is a set of coins that the hopefuls have thrown from above. It is then that Corey Feldman, who played Mouth, makes his powerful but sad statement.

"This, this one here, this was my dream, my wish, and it didn't come true. So I'm getting it back."

You can see the scene as it was represented in The Goonies in the video player below.

You can see Martha Plimpton, Ke Huy Quan and Corey Feldman recreate the scene in the following video. The video should start at 15:57 where Josh Gad presents the scene.

Did you see the Goonies meeting when Josh Gad broadcast it live on YouTube?

What did you think about Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton and Ke Huy Quan recreating their scene?



