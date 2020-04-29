Coolidge Highway under I-75 closed starting Friday morning – Up News Info Detroit

– Michigan Department of Transportation contracting teams will close both Coolidge Highway addresses under I-75 for bridge demolition beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

The closure is necessary to allow demolition of the I-75 Bridge southbound on the Coolidge Freeway.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the north side of the highway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between 13 Mile and Adams. This configuration will allow rebuilding the southbound lanes and bridges this year. I-75 traffic will not be affected by the demolition of the bridge.

During the closure, traffic on the Coolidge Highway will be directed north to use Long Lake, Crooks, and Square Lake. For southbound traffic, the posted detour uses Square Lake, Adams, and Long Lake roads. Once the demolition work is completed, the Coolidge Highway going south will be closed until the end of June. Through traffic the posted detour will follow. Access to residential streets will be maintained. The Coolidge Northbound Highway will reopen a lane at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

