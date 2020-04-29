Construction site fire kills at least 8 people in South Korea, with more feared dead

SEOUL, South Korea – A fire at a construction site southeast of Seoul killed at least 8 people and left 14 missing on Wednesday, police officials and local news media reported.
Firefighters were searching for more bodies in the gutted building, raising fears that the death toll would rise. South Korea's Yonhap news agency estimated the death toll at 25, although local fire department officials were unable to immediately confirm that figure.
When the fire broke out, a total of 78 workers were believed to be working inside a four-story warehouse under construction in Incheon, 50 miles southeast of Seoul, the local fire department said.
The fire department said it was still investigating the cause of the fire. But local media reported that it started with an explosion on an underground level.
Dozens of fire trucks were mobilized to control the flames. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged his government to dedicate all available resources to rescue workers believed to have been trapped in the warehouse.
The fire was extinguished in three hours, but firefighters searching for the missing workers were hampered by toxic gases in the warehouse.
Photographs and television reports showed those responding by removing bodies from the building on stretchers to ambulances waiting outside.
South Korea, which has experienced strong economic growth in recent decades, has been prone to major disasters, despite repeated promises from its leaders to make the country safer.