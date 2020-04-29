Home Local News Colorado Sends Coronavirus Testing Supplies to 42 Community Sites for Further Testing

Colorado is sending statewide coronavirus testing supplies to open 42 community sites as the state moves from a strict stay-at-home order to the second phase of the coronavirus pandemic response.

The test sites will be operated by local public health agencies or community health providers, according to a Wednesday statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The public health department did not provide further details in a press release where those sites would be located.

The state will offer test kits, personal protective equipment, and technical assistance to the new local test sites, which will be serviced and administered by the premises.

