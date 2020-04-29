Colorado Sends Coronavirus Testing Supplies to 42 Community Sites for Further Testing

Colorado is sending statewide coronavirus testing supplies to open 42 community sites as the state moves from a strict stay-at-home order to the second phase of the coronavirus pandemic response.

The test sites will be operated by local public health agencies or community health providers, according to a Wednesday statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The public health department did not provide further details in a press release where those sites would be located.

The state will offer test kits, personal protective equipment, and technical assistance to the new local test sites, which will be serviced and administered by the premises.

State officials hope to establish test sites in each of Colorado's 64 counties and plan to "make a gradual transition from purchasing supplies to the local level as supply chains are re-established," according to the statement.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday how many test kits have been provided, where the 42 local sites will be located or when they will be operational. Governor Jared Polis is expected to address the state's testing efforts during 1:30 p.m. Wednesday press conference.

Colorado is currently evaluating around 2,000 to 3,000 people per day, but authorities hope to increase testing capacity to 10,000 per day as the state reopens. Widespread and readily available tests are a critical part of preventing a second wave of the new coronavirus as restrictions decrease in the state.

In addition to community testing sites, the state's massive plan also includes helping private hospitals and health care facilities obtain test supplies for staff, inpatients and some outpatients, and exploring other public partnerships. private to further expand the program, according to the statement.