Home Local News Colorado confirms 766 coronavirus deaths, nearly 15,000 cases

Colorado confirms 766 coronavirus deaths, nearly 15,000 cases

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colorado confirms 766 coronavirus deaths, nearly 15,000 cases

Colorado has confirmed 14,758 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 766 deaths, according to data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©