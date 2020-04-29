Colorado confirms 766 coronavirus deaths, nearly 15,000 cases

Colorado has confirmed 14,758 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 766 deaths, according to data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Authorities believe the actual number of coronavirus cases is much higher than the count confirmed through laboratory tests, due to limited testing and asymptomatic carriers.

Statewide, 782 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 82 patients have been discharged from hospitals or transferred to lower levels of care in the past 24 hours. , according to data. , which is published daily.

At least 69,449 people have been screened for the virus, a number of state officials expect to increase dramatically in the coming weeks as the state increases testing, in part by opening at least 42 community testing sites.

State authorities are tracking 157 outbreaks in Colorado nursing homes, prisons, and factories, including an outbreak at the Aurora Veterans House that killed two residents and infected 14 residents and staff members.

