Collin County Health Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, bringing the county's current total cases to 204.

So far, 710 people have tested positive for COVID-19 there, 487 (69%) of whom have recovered.

Twenty-eight people in the county who have the virus are currently hospitalized, while 176 are self-isolating at home.

As for those who tested negative, that number is 7,281. Health officials are currently monitoring 1,115 who may have COVID-19.

Nineteen Collin County residents have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 testing is now available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.

Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)

Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more

First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.

