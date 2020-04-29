Colin Firth regrets having played Mr. Darcy in & # 39; Pride and Prejudice & # 39;

BBC

The actor of & # 39; King & # 39; s Speech & # 39; He doesn't really like his claiming role to fame in & # 39; Pride and Prejudice & # 39; since he believes that it had a negative impact at the beginning of his acting career.

Up News Info –

Colin Firth regrets taking his starring role as Mr. Darcy in the BBC adaptation of "Pride and prejudice"- since it led to being typecast as a melancholic piece.

The British actor left the audience hot under his neck after stepping out of a lake, drenched in only a shirt and underwear in the most memorable scene in the miniseries, earning him instant heartbreak status.

However, he says the role initially had a negative impact on his career, because it meant that he was restricted to boring roles that focused on his appearance.

"It tends to create this image that can restrict what kind of roles you can find," he tells British magazine Good Housekeeping. "Looking good and showing off is very boring. I wanted to do other things as an actor."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The role also helped him land a role as Mark Darcy in "Bridget jones"Movies, a modern incarnation inspired by Jane Austen's distant but romantic hero. But he says the attention that came with those movies also made him feel deeply uncomfortable, as he didn't like being considered a Hollywood star."

"I got a lot of attention, but there was a side of me that resisted all of that," he explains. "Perhaps what kept me from wanting to be a big star, to use that term, is that I hate the way some stars behave. There is a lot of arrogance and indulgence when it comes to some major actors."

Happily, Colin, 59, has found more rewarding roles later in his career, including an Oscar-winning turn as King George VI in 2010. "The king's speechThe star also points to his Oscar-nominated performance as a gay college professor in Tom Ford2009 movie "A single man"as a turning point.

"I was playing an older, sadder figure and suddenly they see you in a different way," he adds.