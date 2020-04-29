Coach Kayla Itsines shares a week of routines at home

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for POPSUGAR Play / Ground
Long before Katherine Heigl, Allison Williams and millions of people followed his Bikini Body Guide program, Kayla Itsines he was just a bad reputation coach. Or, rather, a reputation for being a bad ass.
When women walked into the gym looking for personal sessions, the Adelaide, Australia native asked if they were interested in a 30, 45, or 60-minute routine only to be inevitably interrupted by someone in the far corner of the gym: "Do not Make time! "came the warning.
Known for her intense sessions filled with burpees, mountaineers, and other moves that are sure to leave her apprentice dripping with sweat, she tells E! News: "I really did a good workout. I used to add up the amount of things that people were doing, so at the end of the session, I could tell them: 'Okay, in 28 minutes, you've done 100 pushes – oops, 140 jump squats, you jumped into the box … "and they say, 'OMG, that's a lot. I never would have done it in the hour and a half I spent in the gym! "
So when you started developing your popular show about seven years ago, you knew you already had a winning formula. Every week, devotees of her Bikini Body Guides (BBGs for those in the know) and her SWEAT app commit to just three 28-minute high-intensity interval training sessions that are short, but not enjoyable with compound movements like jumping jumps. jump and commands that will help you sculpt and make your heart beat.
"The fact that it's only 28 minutes is something feasible, achievable," explains the professional, one of the 30 most influential TIME people on the Internet. And their clients' results, scattered throughout their Instagram page for their 12.4 million followers to see, speak for themselves.
Tailor-made for this era of social detachment, his moves seldom require equipment beyond weights or a bench, though you can settle for full water bottles and that canned chowder you managed to hook up at the grocery store.
To prepare yourself for success on your home training adventures, he recommends wiping a small section of your pad and holding it with a yoga mat and towel, then "sit down and make a plan for a daily schedule. This will help to hold you accountable. and train even when motivation is low. "
And he has presented the first week for you, with three sessions for E! News readers. Each workout (first full body, then legs, and finally arms and abs) consists of two circuits, four movements each. Do the recommended repetitions of each movement on circuit one, repeating as many times as you can in seven minutes. Then rest and do the same with circuit two. Finally, repeat each circuit again for seven minutes per piece, and voila, you'll be done in less time than you need to watch an episode of Tiger king.
"Add a couple of recovery sessions," advises Arna's mother, her 12-month-old daughter (try her guided stretch, below) and, if possible, go out for cardiovascular exercises. "Even once or twice a week," he says, "go for a walk or go for a run, that's perfect, it's more than enough."
First: a full body challenge that starts with some push.
Full body workout
Circuit 1
Reverse Lunge and Knee Up: 10 reps per side
Plant both feet on the floor shoulder-width apart. Take a big step back with your right foot. While planting your foot on the floor, bend both knees to approximately 90 degrees, making sure that your weight is evenly distributed. Extend both knees and transfer your weight to your left foot. At the same time, raise your right foot to bring your knee to your chest. Lower your right leg to return to the starting position, but without resting your foot on the ground. Do 10 reps, then switch sides.
Plank Jacks: 20 reps
Place both hands on the mat slightly wider than shoulder width apart, with your feet together on the floor behind you as you rest on the balls of your feet (i.e. the flexed position). Jump both feet out to make them slightly wider than your hips, ensuring your hips stay level. Jump both feet inward to start over.
Push-Up Lay-Down: 12 reps
From a flexed position, flex your elbows and lower your torso to the ground, maintaining a neutral spine. Extend both arms in front of you, then bring your arms up to your body and place your hands on the floor on either side of your chest. Push through your chest and extend your elbows to lift your body back to the start.
Burpees: 10 reps
Standing, bend your hips and knees into a squatting position and place your hands on the floor on either side of your feet. Jump both feet back, spreading your legs behind you. Jump your two feet forward between your hands. Jump into the air. Repeat.
Circuit 2
Inch worm: 10 reps
Standing, bend your hips and, keeping your legs as straight as possible, place your hands on the floor directly in front of your feet. Without moving your feet, pass your hands forward until your body is in a straight line from head to heel, resting on the balls of your feet. Without moving your feet, pass your hands back to return to the starting position. Repeat.
Lay-Down Double-Pulse Sprawl: 10 reps
Stand with your feet more than shoulder width apart, pointing slightly outward. Bend your hips and knees in a squatting position, keeping your torso as upright as possible. Place your hands on the floor and jump both feet back into a flexed position. Bend your elbows and lower your torso to the ground. Extend your arms out in front of you and then pull them back, placing your hands on either side of your chest. Extend your elbows to lift back into a flexed position. Jump your two feet forward between your hands. Release your hands and squat again. Extend your legs slightly, then squat again. Repeat.
Single-Leg X Mountain Climber: 10 reps per side
From a flexed position, raise your left leg. Bend your knee and bring it toward your right elbow. Extend back to start. Do 10 repetitions and then repeat with the right leg.
Skater Lunges: 10 reps per side
While standing, take a big step back and to the right with your left foot, placing it beyond your right leg. Bend both knees to approximately 90 degrees, ensuring that the weight is evenly distributed. The front knee should be aligned with the ankle and the rear knee should be just off the floor. Extend both knees, transferring your weight fully to your right foot, and step your left foot forward to begin. Repeat, alternating legs.
Full body: done. Next, a leg routine.
Leg training
Circuit 1
Double Pulse Squat: 12 reps
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower yourself into a squatting position, keeping your torso as upright as possible. Extend your legs slightly and squat again. Straighten your legs to start over and repeat.
Side lunge: 10 reps per side
Standing, take a big step to the left with your left foot, bending your knee and keeping your right leg straight. Extend the left knee, shifting the weight onto the right foot and bring the left foot up to the starting position. Repeat, alternating legs.
One-leg glute bridge: 10 reps per side
Lie on your back, your left knee bent with your foot on the floor, your right leg extended upward. Hooking your core, lift your pelvis off the floor until your body forms a straight line from chin to knee, resting on your shoulders. Go down to start over. Do all 10 reps, then switch sides.
Half Burpee & Plank Jack: 8 reps
From a flexed position, jump both feet out, slightly wider than the hips, and jump back to start. Then, jump both feet forward between your hands and go back to start. Repeat.
Circuit 2
Jump Lunge: 10 reps
Standing, jump with your right foot forward and your left foot back, bending both knees approximately 90 degrees, ensuring that your weight is evenly distributed. Jump up and land with your left foot forward and your right foot back, both knees bent. Repeat.
High knees: 15 reps per side
Standing, keep the weight on the left foot and bend the right leg to bring the knee to the chest. Lower your right leg and bend your left leg to bring your knee to your chest. Repeat, alternating sides.
Sumo Squat: 12 reps
Stand with your feet wider than hip width, toes pointing slightly outward. Lower yourself to a squatting position and then stand up again. Repeat.
Side and oblique plank: 10 repetitions per side
Lie on your left side. Place your left forearm on the floor, your elbow below your shoulder. Bending the left knee, extend and raise the right leg to hip height, ensuring the torso is in a straight line. Lift your hips from the mat and extend your right arm above your head. Simultaneously bend the right knee, hip and elbow to unite the elbow and knee. Extend your right arm and leg to return to the starting position. Do all 10 reps, then switch sides.
Now you have squashed your legs, just your upper body left!
Arm and abdominal training
Circuit 1
Push-up and Shoulder Tap: 6 reps per side
From a flexed position, bend your elbows to lower your torso to the ground. Straighten your arms and extend your right hand over your body to touch your left shoulder, making sure to support your abs to keep your hips parallel to the ground. Repeat the flex, then extend your left hand over your body to touch your right shoulder. Do 12 repetitions, alternate sides.
Plank Press: 15 reps
Place your forearms on the floor, your elbows directly below your shoulders. Extend both legs behind you and lift your hips off the mat, resting on the balls of your feet. Keeping the core busy, swing your entire body forward to get more on your toes. By bending your elbows, lower your upper body to the floor. Return to the starting position. Repeat.
Ab Bike & Alternating Jackknife: 8 reps per side
Lie on your back, legs extended in front of you. Bend your elbows and place your hands behind your earlobes. Lift both legs and the head and shoulders off the mat. While keeping your right leg extended, bend your left knee and bring it to your chest. At the same time, rotate the torso to the left to bring the right elbow to the knee. Unscrew your torso and extend your left knee to start over. Bend your knees and use your abs to draw them toward your chest. At the same time, bring your arms closer to your feet, slowly lifting your head, shoulder blades, and torso off the mat. Lower your arms and extend your legs to start over. Continue alternating between the ab bike and the razor.
Caterpillar Walk: 10 reps
Standing, get down and put your hands on the floor directly in front of your feet. Without moving your feet, pass your hands forward until you are in a flexed position. Then, walk your hands back to start over.
Circuit 2
Three phase crunch: 15 reps
Lie on your back with your feet planted hip-width apart. Place the palms of your hands together over your head with your arms extended. Exhale as you bend your chin and hook the core to slowly lift your head, shoulder blades, and top of the mat. Use your hands to guide your body up, aiming between your knees before going down to begin. Perform the same crunch, turning the torso to the left. Continue alternating between positions (mean, left, mean, right, mean, etc.) at each contraction.
Command: 10 reps
Place your forearms on the floor by extending both legs behind you, resting on the balls of your feet. Release your right forearm to place your hand firmly on the mat directly below your right shoulder and push up on your right hand. Release your left forearm to place your hand firmly on the mat directly below your left shoulder and push up on your left hand. Release your right hand and lower your forearm onto the mat, then release your left hand and lower your forearm onto the mat to return to the starting position. Repeat, starting with the left arm.
Folded leg razor: 15 reps
Lie on your back, arms outstretched over your head, legs slightly off the ground. Bend your knees and use your abs to draw them toward your chest. At the same time, bring your arms closer to your feet, slowly lifting your head, shoulder blades, and torso off the mat. Lower your arms and extend your legs to start over. Repeat.
Mountaineer: 15 repetitions per side
Start in the flexed position. Keeping your left foot on the floor, bend your right knee and bring it to your chest. Extend to begin, then bring your left knee to your chest. Repeat, alternating legs for 30 repetitions.
Ready for a little recovery? Follow the guided stretch of Itsines above, then congratulate yourself on a job well done.
