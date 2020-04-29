Coach Kayla Itsines shares a week of routines at home

Long before Katherine Heigl, Allison Williams and millions of people followed his Bikini Body Guide program, Kayla Itsines he was just a bad reputation coach. Or, rather, a reputation for being a bad ass.

When women walked into the gym looking for personal sessions, the Adelaide, Australia native asked if they were interested in a 30, 45, or 60-minute routine only to be inevitably interrupted by someone in the far corner of the gym: "Do not Make time! "came the warning.

Known for her intense sessions filled with burpees, mountaineers, and other moves that are sure to leave her apprentice dripping with sweat, she tells E! News: "I really did a good workout. I used to add up the amount of things that people were doing, so at the end of the session, I could tell them: 'Okay, in 28 minutes, you've done 100 pushes – oops, 140 jump squats, you jumped into the box … "and they say, 'OMG, that's a lot. I never would have done it in the hour and a half I spent in the gym! "