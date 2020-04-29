CNN presenter Chris Cuomo received the go-ahead after contracting coronavirus

WENN

The anchor of & # 39; Cuomo Prime Time & # 39; She has been cleared by doctors after previously announcing that she hired Covid-19 along with his wife and teenage son.

Chris Cuomo It tested negative for Covid-19 after his family was attacked with the virus earlier this month, April 2020.

Both CNN presenter and his wife Cristina, along with their 14-year-old son Mario, have been battling the virus, and on Monday night, April 27, Chris revealed that he had now tried the coronavirus.

"I thought I was going to have good news. I had a negative result, I don't have the virus," he said.Cuomo Prime Time". "Good for me. I also tried to show that I have both antibodies. "

However, the star remained confused as to how beneficial the antibodies were, after a World Health Organization warning warning those with antibodies to assume they have immunity to the virus.

"What does that mean? Do I really have good news?" he questioned. "What does it mean that I have the antibodies? Am I really immune? Do you know that? There is a lot of confusion about what it means and what it doesn't mean."

Chris spoke to Dr. Sanjay Gupta for his professional opinion on whether he and others who have antibodies are protected against the disease.

"Presumably you are going to have some protection against this … The point is that we have to prove it and that takes some time, to demonstrate that these antibodies are going to protect you," he said, adding that there is a strong probability that Chris now have some Covid-19 immunity.

The star concluded by promising to donate blood, if medical professionals want their donation, to help others who contract the virus.

"I've never given blood in my life and we both know why, it's because I'm a coward. But I'm going to do it. If you want the blood, I'll give it to you because that's the best thing I've heard so far in terms of what I can do to help someone who is sick. "