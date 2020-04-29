Clapperboard & # 39; No time to die & # 39; auctioned to raise money for the NHS

Instagram

The clapperboard signed by the cast members and the director of the next James Bond film is donated to an NHS auction in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The clapperboard used on the set of the next James Bond movie "No time to die"will be auctioned to raise funds for Britain's National Health Service.

Fans of the 007 franchise will have a chance to own a piece of film history, signed by the cast members Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynchand Ana De Armasas well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Billie eilish, who has recorded the title track for the film.

The item will go under the hammer digitally through Bonhams Auction House on April 29, 2020. The funds generated will benefit the NHS Charities Urgent Appeal Covid-19.

The movie, starring Daniel Craig, was supposed to hit theaters on May 16, 2020, but producers chose to stop the release due to the current coronavirus crisis. It will now launch in November 2020.