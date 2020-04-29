Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter receives a birthday call from JoJo Siwa

Happy Birthday, Sienna Princess Wilson!
Ciara and Russell WilsonThe 3-year-old daughter turned 3 on Tuesday.
While the singer and soccer player couldn't throw a big birthday party for their little one in the midst of social estrangement, they still made the main milestone feel special. For example, the "1, 2 steps,quot; star organized a spa day for her son and gave him a manicure and pedicure.
"Nail shop for the princess," wrote Ciara, who is pregnant with her third child (a baby), via Instagram.
The proud parents also incorporated a Frozen theme and went for the decorations. They had snowflake-shaped balloons, spelled Sienna's name, and included the characters from the movie. The little lady also received a toy castle from Arendelle, and an inflatable Elsa was standing at the door waiting to greet her. In addition, Ciara, who is also the mother of a 5-year-old boy. FutureShe helped her daughter prepare an Olaf-inspired snack with marshmallows, pretzels, and chocolate chips. Of course, family members saw Frozen, too. In fact, they had a little marathon from Disney movies and watched the Lion King, too.
But that is not all. Sienna also received a message from a special guest:JoJo Siwa. So is! The 16-year-old YouTube star called the birthday girl to the maximum surprise.
Overall, Sienna seemed to be enjoying the day.
"I feel happy," he said in a video shared by his mother.
Russell also posted a sweet tribute.
"THANK YOU," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Since day 1. You have been a true radiant light in our Sienna lives. We love you! To the moon and back! Daddy's little girl. Happy birthday, my love. 3 years! Daddy's favorite number and mom! "
To see photos from the big day, check out the gallery below.
It looks like Sienna's third year has already got off to a great start.
%MINIFYHTML38955974a2016d5c568ec67fcad1603712%%MINIFYHTML38955974a2016d5c568ec67fcad1603713%