Chrissy Teigen scolded by her doctor for seeking medical advice on Twitter after breaking her toe

The hostess of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39; He suffers a foot injury during a continuous coronavirus blockade and asks his social media followers for advice on how to treat his injury.

Chrissy Teigen limping in isolation after breaking a toe.

The model and television personality, married to the singer. John Legend, shared the news of his injury online on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 while receiving advice from his Twitter followers on how to treat the medical accident during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He broke my second toe," he revealed. "Can you do something about that? It just has to heal, right? I'm not about to go to the hospital like BROKEN TOE COMING THRU (sic)."

"I should wrap it in gauze and a popsicle stick," he asked his 12.6 million followers.

However, Teigen soon heard from her personal doctor, who rebuked her for seeking help online.

She wrote: "My doctor read my twitter and once again he is asking me to stop coming to you for medical advice of any kind (sic)."

The "Lip sync battle"The co-host did not give any other updates on the injured finger, but the mother-of-two seemed well enough to join her family for camping in the backyard of her Los Angeles hideout later that night.

"The best night ever, really," captioned a sweet photo of her and the couple's four-year-old daughter Luna in their spacious tent.