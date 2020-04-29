Chris Hemsworth's wife did not take his last name due to & # 39; complication & # 39;

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Thor & # 39; explains why Elsa Pataky did not share her last name after her 2010 wedding and whether or not she takes her last name in the future.

Chris Hemsworth has revealed the only "complication" that arrested his wife Elsa Pataky from taking his last name after getting married in 2010.

The 36-year-old actor was in "Kyle and Jackie O"Radio show recently when asked why his actress wife doesn't share her nickname".

"I think she wanted, I think she still can," he explained. "I think it was when we were coming back from the United States. We lived in Europe and decided where to go. It was a complication of passports and so on."

But that does not mean that Elsa will not change her last name in the future, as Chris added: "She could still do it."

The couple now lives in Australia with their three children, India, seven and six, Tristan and Sasha, with "Thor"The star recently spoke about how difficult it is to find a home to educate the trio during the coronavirus blockade.