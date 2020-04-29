Chris Cuomo's wife feels good again after coronavirus diagnosis

Cristina Cuomo is giving an update on his health in the midst of his recovery from Coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, the CNN presenter Chris Cuomo He shared that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, amid her own recovery from the virus.

"Families across the state and country are experimenting … it is only fair that one family be one and be done," Chris shared in mid-April. "Cristina now has COVID, now she is positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the only thing I hoped would not happen and now I do."

Last week, Cristina went to Instagram to share an update with her followers, while revealing that the couple's 14-year-old son. Mario it is also fighting the coronavirus.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard for my son, Mario, to pass the virus," Cristina wrote in her message.