Chris Cuomo's wife feels good again after coronavirus diagnosis

Cristina Cuomo is giving an update on his health in the midst of his recovery from Coronavirus.
Two weeks ago, the CNN presenter Chris Cuomo He shared that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, amid her own recovery from the virus.
"Families across the state and country are experimenting … it is only fair that one family be one and be done," Chris shared in mid-April. "Cristina now has COVID, now she is positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the only thing I hoped would not happen and now I do."
Last week, Cristina went to Instagram to share an update with her followers, while revealing that the couple's 14-year-old son. Mario it is also fighting the coronavirus.
"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard for my son, Mario, to pass the virus," Cristina wrote in her message.
"My heart hurts more than my head from his infection," he continued. "I am applying a modified version of my remedies to her protocol with a focus on many vitamins. Since her sense of smell and taste are gone, I am giving her healthy foods that I cannot normally get her to touch. I kept a diary for the week Past that included my remedies and things I did to maintain sanity throughout the process. "
Chris then told viewers about Cuomo Prime Time, "The virus ran through the family.
"Cristina and I went, and now Mario has the same symptoms that she and he have the coronavirus," continued the journalist.
Chris also added: "It is moving forward, but they are doing well."
On Tuesday night, Cristina went to Instagram to share that "she feels good again,quot;, approximately two weeks after her diagnosis.
"I am very grateful to feel good again and I wish everyone's safety and health," she told her followers.
