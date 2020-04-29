Chris Brown realizes that this ex girlfriend could be the one and is actively approaching her, will he get her wish?

It seems Chris Brown wants to get that old thing back because for the past few weeks he has been actively searching for one of his baby moms in a very public way.

The singer has been posting about Ammika Harris with whom she shares a baby. About four months ago, Ammika welcomed a son named Aeko to the world.

The model has been living in Germany, while Chris is trapped in California due to the established quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Ammika has been posting one sexy photo after the other, and Chris can't resist those killer curves. Chris went on to call Ammika the "prettiest girl on the planet,quot;.

A source spoke to Hollywood life and he said he is flirting a lot and added: "Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany , so being isolated has allowed them to get to know each other again. They've always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are also connecting more, and this Once separated it has really been really good for them. "

The informant continued to reveal: “Chris and Ammika have become much more aware of each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case if it had not happened at all. Both are taking the way of working together for Aeko's benefit, and flirting with each other from afar has made the saying, "absence makes the heart more loving," is something they are taking seriously. It has been very fluid and beautiful with each other under all circumstances as they are solving everything in a positive way. "

The person added: “Not being able to be together physically has pushed them to connect on a different level. Sometimes it has also been a challenge to be so separate, but right now, they are in a perfect place and they talk every day and make plans for what they want to do together when they can be together again. Chris is dying to see his son, and he also misses Ammika. And her mother is going crazy not being able to hug her grandson. She chats with Ammika a lot, so at least she sees it that way, but it's not the same as being able to hug him. But they know this is what has to happen now for the good of everyone's health. "

