Home Local News CHP investigates shooting on I-80 just west of Bay Bridge – Up...

CHP investigates shooting on I-80 just west of Bay Bridge – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>CHP investigates shooting on I-80 just west of Bay Bridge - CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A highway shooting closed Interstate 80 westbound when it entered San Francisco early Wednesday morning, forcing passengers to exit on Fremont St, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooting was reported just after midnight. Video of the scene showed CHP officers gathered around a gray or silver car on the highway with a nearby crane.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

It was not known if anyone was injured in the shooting.

CHP Officer John Fransen said westbound I-80 traffic would be diverted on Fremont Street and the hope was to clear all lanes for the morning commute.

Fortunately, due to current shelter-in-place restrictions, transportation traffic has been extremely light for several weeks

No other information was immediately available.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©